We didn't call for PS Fikirini resignation over Cecil Ouma death - NYC

The National Youth Council (NYC) has distanced itself from reports linking it to calls for the resignation of Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs following the fatal shooting of youth mobiliser Cecil Ouma, saying it has neither issued nor endorsed such demands.

In a statement released on July 6, the council said media reports circulating across mainstream and digital platforms had incorrectly associated it with calls for the Principal Secretary's resignation in the wake of Ouma's fatal shooting on June 30.

It maintained that the organisation remains non-partisan, respects due process and is committed to constructive engagement on youth issues.

The council notes that the reports misrepresented its position and were inconsistent with its statutory mandate as a non-partisan State corporation established to promote the interests and welfare of young people.

"We wish to categorically state that the National Youth Council is not a party to these allegations, nor have we sanctioned any calls for the removal of the Principal Secretary. These reports are inconsistent with our mandate and do not reflect the position of this institution. We remain a non-partisan entity dedicated to the empowerment and welfare of all Kenyan youth," the council stated in a statement.

The council respects the rule of law and believes that allegations involving public officials should be addressed through established legal and institutional procedures rather than through public pressure.

"As a responsible State Corporation, we respect the rule of law and the due process afforded to all public officers. We believe that any grievances or accusations regarding the conduct of a public official should follow the established legal and procedural frameworks. NYC has no authority to demand the resignation of the Principal Secretary, nor do we intend to venture into matters that fall outside our statutory mandate," it added.

The statement comes as investigations continue into the fatal shooting of 28-year-old youth mobiliser Cecil Ouma, who died after an incident involving the Principal Secretary's security detail following a youth empowerment event in Nairobi.

Detectives have questioned several witnesses, seized firearms belonging to officers attached to the PS and recorded a statement from Jacobs, who has said he is cooperating fully with investigators.

The council also raised concern over what it described as inaccurate and unverified reporting, warning that misinformation could damage the credibility of public institutions and heighten tensions.

"While we acknowledge the critical role the media plays in informing the public and holding leaders accountable, we are deeply concerned by the publication of what are outright false and unsubstantiated allegations. The dissemination of unverified information risks undermining public trust and inflaming tensions, which runs counter to the principles of peace and stability we uphold," the statement said.

It urged media organisations to verify information before publication and avoid spreading misinformation, particularly where it affects the reputation of public institutions and their officers.

The council also encouraged the media, civil society and members of the public to engage in constructive dialogue grounded in factual accuracy and mutual respect.