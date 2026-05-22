Ruto orders NTSA to allow matatus to retain graffiti

President William Ruto has directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to allow matatus to continue operating with graffiti and artistic branding, offering relief to operators who had been instructed to remove decorative artwork from their vehicles.

The President said the government would support an environment that allows public service vehicles to retain artwork and graffiti, as long as it is done responsibly and does not compromise safety or respect for other road users.

Speaking on the matter, Ruto said he had instructed NTSA to adopt a more accommodating approach towards the matatu sector.

“I have also directed the NTSA to facilitate a relieving environment for matatus to continue utilising artwork and graffiti on their vehicles in a manner that upholds safety and respect for other road users,” he said.

The directive follows concerns raised by stakeholders in the matatu industry over orders requiring operators to strip vehicles of graffiti, artwork and other decorative features that have become a common part of matatu culture.

Ruto questioned the move to remove the artwork, saying he had listened to complaints from industry players who felt the restrictions were unnecessary.

“The industry is telling me that they have been told they must remove all graffiti from their matatus, and I’m asking myself why,” Ruto said.

The President's intervention is expected to ease concerns within the sector, where artistic branding and graffiti have long been used as a form of identity and expression on public service vehicles.