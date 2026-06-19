Kenya hits record 3.53 million candidates ahead of national exams

Kenya’s education system is heading into a record-breaking examination period after officials confirmed that 3.53 million learners have signed up for the 2026 national tests, covering secondary, junior and primary levels.

The numbers released by the Kenya National Examinations Council show KCSE has, for the first time in its history, gone past the one-million mark as the country continues shifting from the 8-4-4 structure to competency-based learning.

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (Kenya National Examinations Council), a total of 1.04 million candidates have registered for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), rising from 993,226 last year.

KPSEA has recorded 1.30 million learners, while 1.19 million are set for the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA), bringing total candidature to 3.53 million.

KNEC says the increase has been driven by awareness drives across the country and growing urgency among learners and adults who want to secure the KCSE certificate before the current system is phased out.

Officials note that some candidates are returning to school or registering privately to complete or improve their secondary education results.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said many Kenyans are taking advantage of the final window available under the KCSE system. He explained that outreach programmes have encouraged those who previously missed the exam or want better grades to register before the closing cycle.

Registration for the 2026 KCSE ended on March 31, and the council confirmed that only one final opportunity will remain after this sitting. Dr Njengere also noted that the last cohort under the 8-4-4 system is currently in Form Three and will sit the final KCSE in 2027.

“Knec appreciates all stakeholders for adhering to our timelines on registration of the 3.5 million candidates in Grades six, Nine and Form Four,” he said. “We are now set to prepare their personalised summative assessment papers as we have done in the last two years, and wish candidates well ahead of October sittings.”

The huge number of candidates places KNEC at the centre of a nationwide exercise involving printing, personalisation, transport, supervision and marking of millions of scripts under tight coordination.

The council will also work with security agencies and county teams to ensure smooth movement and handling of examination materials.

KCSE rehearsals are scheduled to start on October 16, while KPSEA and KJSEA rehearsals will begin on October 23. KPSEA is administered at Grade Six and is used to track learning progress in mathematics, English, Kiswahili and integrated science without determining placement.

KJSEA is taken at Grade Nine and marks the end of junior school under the competency-based curriculum. Learners will then proceed to senior school at Grade 10 and be placed into STEM, Social Sciences, or Arts and Sports Science pathways.

Education stakeholders say the high turnout reflects continued confidence in national examinations even as reforms take shape. Universities, TVET institutions, KMTC and employers continue to depend on KCSE results for admission and recruitment, while entry into professional courses such as medicine, engineering and nursing is also based on performance.

KNEC says it has intensified preparations for the large-scale exercise, including printing personalised assessment papers, improving security during distribution and coordinating logistics across all counties. Thousands of invigilators, supervisors and security officers will be deployed to handle the nationwide process.

Schools are now expected to step up revision programmes as candidates prepare for the October and November examination period.