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Youth forum gives Ministry two-week ultimatum over delayed National Youth Council elections

News · David Bogonko Nyokang'i ·
Youth forum gives Ministry two-week ultimatum over delayed National Youth Council elections
Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Student President Fridah Kemunto Mokaya addresses the media during a press briefing in Nairobi on July 6, 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
In Summary

CUEA student president Fridah Kemunto Mokaya says the Ministry of Youth Affairs must publish updated dates for postponed National Youth Council elections within two weeks or face nationwide protests, as youth call for democratic and transparent processes.

Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Student President Fridah Kemunto Mokaya has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Ministry of Youth Affairs to gazette new dates for the postponed National Youth Council elections, warning that failure to do so will trigger nationwide protests by young people.

Addressing the press on Monday during the demonstrations in the Nairobi streets, Mokaya condemned the indefinite postponement of the elections, describing the decision as a betrayal of Kenyan youth and an attack on democratic principles.

She argued that delaying an election that had already been gazetted, and for which candidates had registered and campaigned, undermines confidence in the integrity of the electoral process.

"There is nothing as maliciously undemocratic as postponement of an election. The indefinite postponement of an election that had been gazetted, that we had registered for, campaigned for, and believed in is a tragedy that must never been condoned. It creates doubt over the freeness, fairness, transparency and credibility of the process as required by the law. It is unfair and unjust to the many young people who trusted this process," Mokaya said.

She accused authorities of consistently sidelining young people through symbolic engagement that excludes them from meaningful decision-making.

"It is the same pattern of tokenism we have endured for years: being handed a seat at the table with no voice, being invited to speak so that others can take a photograph, being consulted so our answers can be filed away and forgotten. We have been given advisory roles with no votes, platforms with no power, and now, an election with no date," she said.

Mokaya announced that she was stepping forward to assume the role of Acting President of the National Youth Council, citing what she termed the Ministry's failure to provide clarity on the stalled electoral process.

"Because the Ministry of Youth Affairs has failed to provide clarity, and because the young people of this country deserve leadership that will act rather than wait, I am stepping forward today to assume the role of Acting President of this Council. I do not take this responsibility lightly. I take it because someone must stand in the gap left by silence," she said.

She challenged the Ministry to publish updated election dates within two weeks, insisting that young people were demanding the fulfilment of commitments already made to them.

"To the Ministry of Youth Affairs: you have two weeks from today to gazette clear, updated election dates. Two weeks to show this generation that our participation is not a formality, but a right," Mokaya said.

She warned that failure to meet the deadline would leave young people with no option but to organize mass demonstrations across the country.

"Should that deadline pass without action, we will have no choice but to call every young person in this country to a mega demonstration, not out of anger alone, but out of love for a future we refuse to surrender."

Mokaya maintained that the youth were not seeking special treatment but demanding that the electoral process proceed as promised.

"We are not asking for favours. We are asking for what was promised. And we will not stop asking until it is delivered," she said.

Tags

Nairobi elections Protests National Youth Council Youth leadership Kenya youth Ministry of Youth Affairs

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