Health Ministry posts 6,360 healthcare interns for 2026/2027 programme

The Ministry of Health has announced the deployment of 6,360 healthcare interns to health facilities across the country under the 2026/2027 internship programme, marking a significant step in strengthening Kenya's health workforce.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ministry said preparations for the deployment of the new internship cohort had been completed, with the 12-month programme set to commence on July 1, 2026.

"The Ministry of Health wishes to inform Healthcare Professional Pre-Interns, stakeholders, and the general public that preparations for the deployment of the 2026/2027 Internship Cohort have been finalized," the ministry said.

The ministry described the internship programme as a critical component in preparing newly qualified healthcare professionals by equipping them with practical skills needed to provide quality healthcare services.

"In line with the Ministry's mandate to ensure the availability of a skilled and competent health workforce, this internship programme is a critical step in equipping pre-interns with the hands-on experience necessary to deliver quality and responsive healthcare services to the people of Kenya," the statement said.

According to the ministry, a total of 6,360 interns will be posted to various healthcare facilities nationwide. The cohort comprises 2,096 diploma clinical officer interns, 2,000 Bachelor of Science nursing officer interns, 875 medical officer interns, 705 Bachelor of Science clinical officer interns, 615 pharmacy officer interns, and 69 dental officer interns.

The deployment is expected to bolster service delivery in public health facilities while providing graduates with supervised clinical experience required before full registration by their respective professional bodies.

The ministry directed all eligible pre-interns to collect their internship offer letters in person on Monday, June 29, 2026, at the Ministry of Health headquarters, Afya House, in Nairobi from 9:00 a.m.

"All eligible pre-interns are required to collect their internship offer letters in person on Monday, 29th June, 2026, at the Ministry of Health Headquarters, Afya House, Nairobi from 9.00 a.m.," the ministry said.

It further noted that offer letters would only be issued upon presentation of a valid national identity card.

"Please note that the offer letters will only be issued upon presentation of a valid National Identity Card," the ministry added.

The announcement comes as the government continues efforts to strengthen the country's healthcare workforce and improve access to quality medical services through the recruitment, training and deployment of health professionals.

The internship programme is a mandatory stage in the training of medical practitioners, allowing graduates to acquire practical experience under supervision before qualifying for full professional registration.