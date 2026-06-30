MPs seek full list of law firms behind IEBC’s Sh3.77 billion bills

Members of Parliament have turned their attention to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s unpaid bills, demanding a full account of who is owed money and why, after an audit revealed the agency is carrying liabilities running into billions of shillings.

The matter came up on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, when officials from the electoral commission appeared before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to answer questions arising from the Auditor-General’s report for the 2023/2024 financial year.

The delegation was led by Acting Chief Executive Officer Moses Sunkuli and included Commissioners Mary Sorobit, Prof. Francis Aduol and Alutala Mukhwana.

During the session, the committee instructed the commission to submit a detailed report on all outstanding payments, with special attention placed on billions of shillings linked to legal services.

In a statement, Parliament said the committee chaired by Butere MP Tindi Mwale issued the directive as part of its examination of audit queries raised against the electoral agency.

“The Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Hon. Tindi Mwale (Butere), has directed the management of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to provide details of all its pending bills. The directive was issued when top IEBC officials appeared before the Committee to respond to queries raised in the Auditor-General’s report for the 2023/2024 financial year,” the statement said.

According to the Auditor-General’s findings, IEBC has pending bills amounting to Sh3.77 billion. The report indicates that Sh2.66 billion relates to legal fees, while Sh1.11 billion is owed for goods and services supplied to the commission. Out of the total amount, Sh173.26 million was accumulated during the year under review.

The large legal bill attracted scrutiny from committee members, who questioned the basis of the claims and whether the payments represented value for public money.

Mwale directed the commission to provide a complete breakdown of the liabilities, including the identities of law firms awaiting payment and the amounts owed to each.

“As a Committee, we want details of all the pending bills, including the names of the law firms and the amounts owed to them. We will scrutinise the report and establish whether Kenyans received value for money,” Mwale said.

The committee said it would review the information once submitted to determine the legitimacy of the claims and assess how public funds were committed.

Sunkuli told lawmakers that the commission would compile the requested details and forward the report to Parliament within two months.