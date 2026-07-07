Belgium end USA's World Cup dream with dominant last-16 victory

The United States saw their dream of a deep World Cup run come to an abrupt end after Belgium delivered a clinical 4-1 victory, ending the hosts' campaign and securing a place in the quarter-finals against Spain.

With a place in the last eight at stake and home supporters hoping for another memorable night, the Americans failed to match Belgium's pace, movement and finishing as Charles De Ketelaere scored twice in a dominant display that exposed the hosts' weaknesses.

The defeat also marked the end of the road for the tournament's three co-hosts. Canada had already been knocked out by Morocco, while Mexico's campaign ended against England, leaving the United States as the last host nation to bow out.

Attention before kick-off had centred on Folarin Balogun after Fifa suspended his automatic one-match ban for 12 months, allowing the striker to return following his red card against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the previous round.

The decision came after President Donald Trump called on Fifa to review the suspension, saying the striker's absence would have left a "big stain" on the tournament.

Balogun returned to the starting line-up after scoring three goals earlier in the competition, but Belgium made sure his comeback had little impact.

The visitors wasted little time taking control.

In the ninth minute, Nicolas Raskin found space before sending a low pass across the goalmouth where De Ketelaere arrived unmarked to guide the ball into the net.

The United States responded in the 31st minute when Malik Tillman's free-kick took a heavy deflection off Hans Vanaken before beating Thibaut Courtois to level the score.

Any hopes of building on that equaliser disappeared almost immediately.

Belgium restored their advantage just two minutes later after Leandro Trossard delivered an inviting cross that De Ketelaere headed beyond Matt Freese to grab his second goal of the evening.

The Americans tried to respond after the break but were punished for a costly mistake.

Freese hesitated after rushing off his line to deal with a long ball, allowing De Ketelaere to challenge him before Vanaken calmly rolled the loose ball into an empty net from outside the penalty area.

Belgium completed the scoring in stoppage time when substitute Romelu Lukaku drilled a low shot into the far corner from a tight angle to wrap up an impressive victory.

The result sends Belgium into a quarter-final showdown against Spain in Los Angeles after the European champions edged Portugal 1-0.

For the United States, it was another painful exit after failing to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2002.

The hosts had impressed during the group stage and earlier knockout matches with confident displays, but they never reached those standards against a Belgium side that controlled possession and created the better opportunities.

Balogun was kept quiet for much of the contest and only threatened late on, but Courtois denied him with a smart save from a narrow angle.

The Americans struggled to put together sustained attacks, while misplaced passes and defensive lapses repeatedly handed Belgium opportunities to press forward.

The defeat means the United States have now exited at the last-16 stage in four of their past five World Cup appearances.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia's decision to trust De Ketelaere ahead of the country's all-time leading scorer Romelu Lukaku proved decisive.

The Atalanta forward had not scored before this match but rewarded that faith with two well-taken goals after repeatedly finding space behind the American defence.

Garcia also made another bold selection by leaving experienced midfielder Kevin De Bruyne on the bench despite the veteran starting Belgium's previous 37 matches.

Lukaku still etched his name into the record books after coming off the bench to score his third substitute goal of the tournament, becoming the first player to achieve that feat in a single World Cup.

Belgium's latest victory means they have now reached at least the quarter-finals in three of their last four World Cup tournaments.

After the match, United States coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted his players were second best throughout the contest.

"From the beginning, we didn’t connect with the game. Even when we scored the goal, we conceded the next action. Congratulations Belgium, they were better than us," US coach Mauricio Pochettino said after the game. "We didn’t show what this team can show."

The defeat closed a campaign that had raised hopes of a breakthrough for American football but instead ended with frustration after Belgium punished every mistake and comfortably marched into the last eight.