AI takes centre stage as East Africa marks 5th World Kiswahili language day

Artificial intelligence has emerged as the latest frontier in efforts to expand the use of Kiswahili, with East African leaders, language experts, technology innovators and policymakers calling for the language to take a bigger place in the fast-growing digital world.

The push is taking shape in Bujumbura, Burundi, where delegates are meeting from July 5 to 7 for the 5th World Kiswahili Language Day celebrations and the 3rd East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC) International Kiswahili Conference.

The gathering is being held under the theme, "Kiswahili, Multilingualism and Artificial Intelligence", bringing together stakeholders to discuss the future of the language in modern technology.

Ahead of the official opening, EAKC Executive Secretary Caroline Asiimwe as quoted by Daily Nation said the conference is focused on identifying practical ways of making Kiswahili a leading African language in artificial intelligence, innovation and digital transformation.

She explained that the regional theme complements Unesco's global theme for this year's World Kiswahili Language Day, "Kiswahili for Peace, Solidarity and Global Economic Diplomacy".

According to Dr Asiimwe, more than 250 million people around the world speak Kiswahili, making it one of the fastest-growing languages globally. Its use has continued to spread across diplomacy, education, media and digital platforms.

She said that although artificial intelligence is changing how people communicate and access information, African languages have yet to gain enough space in many of the technologies being developed. She stressed that this makes it necessary to build AI systems that understand and support Kiswahili.

"We must ensure Kiswahili does not simply adapt to the digital revolution but actively shapes it," she said.

The conference is also celebrating 10 years since the East African Kiswahili Commission was established to coordinate the promotion and development of Kiswahili across the East African Community.

Dr Asiimwe urged governments, technology companies, researchers and development partners to invest in open-source Kiswahili datasets, large language models and AI tools that reflect Africa's linguistic and cultural diversity.

She also called for increased support for young innovators to develop digital solutions, online content and technology-based businesses using Kiswahili.

The commission appealed to East African Community partner states to put in place policies that recognise Kiswahili as critical infrastructure for regional integration, citizen participation and sustainable development.

The conference programme includes policy discussions, research presentations, technology demonstrations and youth engagement activities that are expected to generate practical recommendations on expanding the role of Kiswahili in digital innovation.

"As we stand at the intersection of culture and cutting-edge technology, our future must be written in our own languages," Dr Asiimwe said. "By embracing artificial intelligence, we can amplify Africa's voice, bridge the digital divide and position Kiswahili as a leading language of innovation and global influence."

World Kiswahili Language Day was proclaimed by Unesco's General Conference in 2021 in recognition of Kiswahili as one of the world's most widely spoken languages and an important tool for intercultural dialogue. It remains the first African language to receive such recognition from the United Nations.

This year's celebrations are also expected to highlight the growing contribution of Kiswahili to peace-building, sustainable development and economic diplomacy as Africa continues to strengthen regional integration and expand its place on the global stage.