Spain's last-gasp winner ends Portugal's world cup dream

Spain are heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after Mikel Merino struck in stoppage time to seal a dramatic 1-0 victory over Portugal, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup campaign in heartbreaking fashion. The late goal settled a tense contest in Dallas and booked Spain a last-eight meeting with Belgium, who comfortably beat co-hosts USA.

The match remained finely balanced for long periods as both teams searched for an opening without much success. Spain threatened early, with Mikel Oyarzabal missing their best chance of the first half before goalkeeper Diogo Costa produced an excellent save to keep out Alex Baena.

Portugal also came close to breaking the deadlock when Nuno Mendes saw his effort take a deflection before crashing against the crossbar. With both defences standing firm, the contest looked destined for extra time.

That changed in the closing moments when substitute Ferran Torres slipped a pass into the path of fellow substitute Merino, who drove a low shot beyond Costa to hand Spain victory and send them into the quarter-finals.

Spain will now face Belgium in Los Angeles after the Red Devils produced a convincing display to knock out tournament co-hosts USA and complete the penultimate Round of 16 fixtures.

For Portugal, the defeat marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's journey at the FIFA World Cup. The 41-year-old had already revealed before the tournament that this would be his final appearance on football's biggest stage, bringing an end to a long chase for the one major trophy that escaped him.

Ronaldo cut an emotional figure after the final whistle as Portugal's hopes disappeared with Merino's late strike. Despite an outstanding international career filled with records and trophies, the World Cup title will remain the one honour he never managed to win.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo reflected on Portugal's exit and his future with the national team.

"I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this," he said.

"I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions.

"I don't decide anything in the heat of the moment. Now is not important whether I will continue [to play]. Tomorrow I will get up the same way I got up today: with a clear conscience.

"I played 23 years in the national team and won three titles. Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything. The Euros was the most important. For me, 2016 has the same dimension as a World Cup, honestly."