Saba Saba at 36: The protest that changed Kenya’s political future

Long before social media became a tool for mobilisation and public pressure, thousands of Kenyans risked their lives by taking to the streets to demand political freedom.

Thirty-six years later, the events of July 7, 1990 continue to define Kenya's democratic journey, with Saba Saba remaining a powerful reminder that many of the country's political gains were won through public resistance rather than handed over by those in power.

Every July 7, Kenyans commemorate Saba Saba Day, an anniversary that has grown from a banned political rally into one of the country's most recognised symbols of democracy, constitutional reform and citizen participation.

Although the struggle that sparked the first demonstrations was centred on ending one-party rule, the meaning of Saba Saba has continued to evolve with every generation. Today, it represents wider calls for accountable leadership, protection of human rights, economic justice and the right of citizens to peacefully demand change.

The term "Saba Saba" is Kiswahili for "Seven Seven", referring to July 7, the seventh day of the seventh month.

For many Kenyans, however, the date carries a much deeper meaning than its place on the calendar. It has become closely associated with the country's fight for political freedoms and the continued push for reforms.

The story of Saba Saba began on July 7, 1990 when opposition leaders planned a public rally at Nairobi's Kamukunji Grounds to demand the return of multiparty democracy.

At the time, Kenya was governed as a one-party state under the Kenya African National Union (KANU) after Section 2A of the Constitution, introduced in 1982, made KANU the country's only legal political party.

The political environment left little room for dissent. Government critics were regularly detained without trial, opposition voices were silenced and public gatherings challenging the administration were routinely prohibited.

Veteran opposition leaders Kenneth Matiba, Charles Rubia and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga spearheaded the planned rally, calling for political pluralism, free and fair elections, greater respect for human rights and an end to authoritarian rule.

Days before the event, the government arrested Matiba, Rubia and other organisers in an effort to stop the gathering.

Rather than discouraging the public, the arrests strengthened calls for change as thousands of Kenyans defied the ban and marched in Nairobi and other towns.

Police responded by firing tear gas, using batons and live ammunition to disperse demonstrators.

Human rights organisations estimate that at least 20 people lost their lives, hundreds were injured and more than 1,000 were arrested during the crackdown, although some accounts suggest the death toll may have been higher.

While the demonstrations were forcefully suppressed, they marked a turning point in Kenya's political history.

The protests intensified pressure on the Moi administration from both local and international actors, leading to the repeal of Section 2A in December 1991.

The constitutional change restored multiparty politics after nearly ten years of one-party rule and paved the way for the country's first multiparty General Election in 1992.

Although President Daniel arap Moi remained in office after the 1992 and 1997 elections, Kenya had entered a new political era.

The Saba Saba movement continued to inspire demands for constitutional reforms, electoral changes and stronger protection of civil liberties throughout the 1990s.

Fresh demonstrations held on the anniversary in 1997 again ended in violent confrontations between protesters and security officers as pressure mounted ahead of the General Election.

Many scholars and historians regard Saba Saba as one of the defining events of Kenya's Second Liberation.

Over the years, the annual commemoration has taken on a broader meaning.

Rather than focusing only on political pluralism, today's observance highlights issues such as corruption, governance, police accountability, constitutional freedoms, economic challenges and protection of human rights.

The anniversary gained fresh momentum following the youth-led anti-government protests in 2024 and later demonstrations in 2025 and 2026, with many activists describing the current movement as a continuation of the struggle launched in 1990.

Unlike the original campaign, which was driven largely by opposition politicians, today's movement is led mainly by young people, civil society organisations and grassroots activists using digital platforms to organise and mobilise support.

This year's demonstrations are focused less on expanding democratic space and more on what organisers describe as unresolved governance challenges.

Among the issues they are raising are extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, police brutality, transparency in public spending, accountability and economic justice.

The leadership of the movement has also changed.

While the first Saba Saba protests were organised by veteran politicians including Matiba and Rubia, today's activities are largely coordinated by young Kenyans associated with the Gen Z movement that emerged during the anti-Finance Bill protests.

Civil society organisations and grassroots movements now play a leading role, while political parties have taken a less visible position.

That shift has also been reflected in this year's preparations.

Unlike previous Saba Saba commemorations where the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) often mobilised supporters, the party's Nairobi leadership has distanced itself from the planned demonstrations.

Instead, the Grassroots Economic Justice Movement (GEJM), also known as Mtetezi, has organised the march.

The movement's national convenor, Francis Awino, formally notified the National Police Service of plans for between 1,000 and 3,000 people to march from Jeevanjee Gardens to Parliament Buildings to present petitions demanding an end to extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and police brutality.

The notification highlights how the legal environment has changed since 1990.

Unlike the original Saba Saba rally, which had been outlawed before it could take place, today's organisers are operating within constitutional provisions that protect peaceful assembly.

Even so, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has maintained that police had not received formal notification for demonstrations planned in the capital.

Speaking after meeting senior police officers, he urged residents to continue with their daily activities.

“Tomorrow is a normal working day, and public transport will not be affected, although there will be screening of vehicles entering the city. Of course, we must conduct screening,” he said.

He added, “There will be no problem at all. The day will be a normal working day.”

The methods used to organise demonstrations have also changed over time.

In 1990, mobilisation depended on discreet meetings, printed leaflets and word-of-mouth communication.

Today, social media has become the primary platform for coordinating activities, sharing updates, raising funds and reaching supporters both inside and outside the country.

The places associated with Saba Saba have also shifted.

Although Kamukunji Grounds remains an important symbol of Kenya's democratic struggle, modern commemorations usually begin at Jeevanjee Gardens before participants march to Parliament to present petitions.

The emphasis has moved from holding political rallies to engaging public institutions through peaceful demonstrations.

Even with constitutional protections introduced after the return of multiparty politics and the adoption of the 2010 Constitution, activists argue that concerns over policing of demonstrations remain.

While the one-party era was marked by bans, detention without trial and violent crackdowns, recent protests have seen heavy security deployments, roadblocks, digital monitoring and allegations of excessive use of force.

This year's anniversary has also sparked debate over whether Kenyans should treat July 7 as a public holiday.

Although the government has not declared it one, some activists have encouraged citizens to stay away from work and participate in demonstrations.

"On Saba Saba, let me take this opportunity to declare that the 7th of July 2026 will be a public holiday. I have said it; we have said it. Kila mtu akae nyumbani na kama unatoka, utoke ukuje kwa street," activist Muteti Mulinge said during a television interview.

"Tuende kupeleka petition ya kusema extrajudicial killings must end and abductions and enforced disappearances must end. We must be clear that the struggle is not over."

ODM's Nairobi leadership has, however, maintained that the party will not participate.

"We have said children should go to school, and there is a leader who has said people should participate in the protests and when the day comes he runs away. We have no problem with Saba Saba activities and we have no issue with those planning the protests. We appeal to the police to provide security," the party said.

More than three decades after the first Saba Saba demonstrations, the anniversary continues to reflect Kenya's evolving democratic journey.

The goals may have shifted from ending one-party rule to demanding better governance, but the belief that citizens have the right to hold leaders accountable remains the thread connecting every generation that marks July 7.