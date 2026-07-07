Police lock down key Nairobi roads as Saba Saba security intensifies

A heavy police presence greeted commuters across Nairobi on Monday as security officers rolled out extensive screening operations on major roads during this year's Saba Saba commemoration, with authorities saying the exercise is meant to keep the city safe and prevent any disruption.

The National Police Service said it had stepped up security measures across the capital following previous Saba Saba commemorations that were marked by violence, destruction and interruptions to normal business operations.

Security checkpoints were mounted on major roads leading into the Nairobi Central Business District, Parliament and State House, where officers stopped vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians for inspection before allowing them to proceed.

The operation spread beyond the city centre, with police maintaining a visible presence in Kitengela, Mlolongo, Rongai, Githurai, Waiyaki Way and other areas. Some sections of the CBD were also restricted as security officers controlled movement.

Although police maintained the operation was necessary, some motorists and pedestrians complained of delays, harassment and inconvenience while passing through the checkpoints.

According to police, the exercise is intended to stop people suspected of planning to take advantage of the day to commit crimes or interfere with businesses and public order.

In a statement released on Monday, Police Spokesperson Michael Muchiri said the security operation was informed by past experiences during Saba Saba commemorations.

“The National Police Service wishes to inform all members of the public that, in light of past experience during the Saba Saba commemoration, some members of the public have caused breaches of the peace, thereby interfering with the normal conduct of business for those not participating in the demonstrations,” the statement said.

Muchiri said police are using the checkpoints to manage both vehicular and pedestrian movement as part of efforts to prevent disorder and protect the public.

He appealed to Kenyans to cooperate with officers on duty and comply with the security measures put in place throughout the day.

Police also cautioned that anyone found taking part in unlawful activities would face legal action.

Observed every year on July 7, the Saba Saba commemoration has over the years attracted demonstrations calling for political and governance reforms, prompting authorities to increase security deployments.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said no group had formally notified police of any planned demonstrations in the capital, adding that gatherings held without the required notification would be considered illegal.

Speaking after meeting senior police commanders in Nairobi, Mohamud urged residents to continue with their daily activities, assuring them that the security situation remained stable.

“Today is a normal working day, and public transport will not be affected, although there will be screening of vehicles entering the city. Of course we must do screening,” he said.

He added that there was no cause for alarm, saying, “There will be no problem at all. The day will be a normal working day.”

His remarks came as attention remained on the planned Saba Saba demonstrations expected in different parts of the country.

Even so, the Grassroots Economic Justice Movement said it had already submitted a formal notice to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the Nairobi Regional Police Commander and the Officer Commanding Central Police Station, informing them of plans to stage peaceful demonstrations.

The lobby group said between 1,000 and 3,000 people are expected to march from Jeevanjee Gardens to Parliament Buildings, where they intend to present a petition seeking parliamentary action over alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and the excessive use of force by security agencies.

The organisation said the march will remain peaceful and that volunteer marshals will be deployed to help guide participants and maintain order throughout the procession.