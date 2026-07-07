Kioni warns against 'boardroom' politics in picking 2027 flag bearer

Kenya's opposition should stop focusing only on protests and instead build a strong political party capable of forming the next government if it hopes to defeat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni has said.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Kioni said public dissatisfaction with the Kenya Kwanza administration had created momentum for the opposition, but warned that winning an election requires more than demonstrations. He said the opposition must organise itself into a credible political movement that can convince Kenyans it is ready to govern.

"We had the United Opposition, which was even termed as the alternative government. But you must first of all organise yourself so that you then are able to become an alternative government," he said.

Kioni argued that protests and civic action alone cannot deliver political power, maintaining that political parties remain the only path to forming government.

"You can only organise through political parties to take over power," he said, pointing to President Ruto's rise to power through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

"William organised his movement through a political party called UDA and then invited others to join. The organising party was UDA."

He said the opposition should first establish a strong political party before identifying the coalition's presidential candidate, adding that the eventual flag bearer must come from a well-organised political movement capable of leading the country.

According to Kioni, the opposition must also move beyond calls to remove President Ruto and begin presenting solutions to the challenges facing ordinary Kenyans.

"It is also important that we now start telling Kenyans not only that we want to remove William Ruto from office, but also whether the man or woman we want can improve education, healthcare, security and jobs," he said.

He said the next administration must prioritise tackling unemployment, insecurity, mental health, drug addiction and the breakdown of family structures.

"We have a serious problem... mental health issues, dysfunctioning family units, rehabilitation, unemployment. These are some of the issues we must look at when choosing the person capable of leading this country."

Kioni also warned against allowing a small group of leaders to decide the coalition's presidential candidate behind closed doors, saying the process should involve the public to avoid alienating supporters.

"Take this thing to the people, don't try and do it in the boardroom," he said. "If you touch the wrong person, 10 million voters would go home."

His remarks come as debate continues within the opposition over how it should identify its presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that the coalition has not settled on a flag bearer and recently said the candidate will only be unveiled a few months before the election to deny President Ruto an early political advantage.

Kioni, however, insisted the process should be open, inclusive and driven by the electorate rather than negotiations among a few leaders.

He warned that failing to build consensus among coalition partners and supporters could reopen divisions that have previously weakened the opposition and cost it power.