Wait ends for 980,000 KCSE candidates as KUCCPS set to release placements

The long wait for thousands of 2025 KCSE candidates is finally coming to an end, with KUCCPS expected to release university and college placement results tomorrow. The exercise will determine where more than 980,000 qualified students will pursue their studies, marking the beginning of their transition to higher learning.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba is expected to announce the placement results, bringing to a close months of uncertainty for students who have been waiting to know the institutions and courses they have secured.

Placement will be based on students' KCSE performance, their preferred courses, available spaces and the entry requirements for degree, diploma, certificate and artisan programmes across universities and colleges.

Candidates will access their placement details through the KUCCPS portal using their KCSE index numbers. Once they confirm their placements, universities and colleges will begin issuing admission letters and joining instructions.

The release of the results comes as attention shifts to the next challenge facing many students—raising money for higher education. Thousands are expected to apply for government scholarships and Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) funding immediately after receiving their admission letters.

According to data from the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), 268,700 candidates attained the minimum grade of C+ required for admission into degree programmes. Those admitted to universities are expected to report between August and September, while students joining Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions will report according to the schedules issued by their respective colleges.

This year's placement exercise will also see more students joining universities than last year. The number of candidates who qualified for degree programmes has increased by 24,137 compared to 2024, when 244,563 candidates attained the minimum university entry grade.

KUCCPS has provided 322,396 degree slots in 43 public and 31 private universities, meaning every student who attained the required university entry grade can secure admission. TVET institutions have declared capacity for 1,132,531 trainees, while secondary teacher training colleges can admit 2,480 students.

“As required by the Universities Act, 2012, placement of students into the institutions will be on merit; considering applicants’ listed priorities, KCSE performance and available capacities,” said KUCCPS.

The larger number of students expected to join universities has renewed concerns over whether available government funding will meet the growing demand for scholarships and student loans.

Although the government increased funding for higher education in the 2026/27 Budget, questions remain over whether the money will be enough to support the rising number of students enrolling in universities and TVET institutions.

Budget estimates show Helb has been allocated Sh56.3 billion against a requirement of Sh112.1 billion to support an estimated 1.38 million students, leaving a funding gap of Sh55.8 billion.

The allocation works out to about Sh40,694 per student against an estimated requirement of Sh81,020, leaving an average shortfall of Sh40,327 for every beneficiary.

The same budget estimates show that Helb and the Universities Fund face a combined financing gap of more than Sh72 billion, raising concerns that many students may not receive adequate loans and scholarships.

For learners from low-income families, the process of applying for scholarships and Helb support has become one of the biggest concerns since the current higher education funding model was introduced in 2023. Demand for financial support continues to increase as more students qualify for higher education each year.

Universities are expected to start issuing admission letters immediately after the placement results are announced. Students will then use the admission letters to apply for government scholarships and Helb loans.