IEBC moves to cap presidential campaign spending at Sh4.44 billion

Big-money election campaigns could soon face tighter control after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) proposed new spending limits that would cap presidential campaign expenditure at Sh4.44 billion ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The electoral agency has also proposed a Sh17.7 billion spending ceiling for political parties as it pushes for rules that would regulate campaign financing across all elective positions.

The proposals are contained in the draft Election Campaign Finance Regulations, which will be taken through public participation before being presented to Parliament for approval.

IEBC wants lawmakers to pass the proposed regulations before the end of August, saying the move would give the commission about one year to prepare for the August 2027 General Election.

According to the commission, the proposals are meant to put the Election Campaign Finance Act into operation while creating a fair campaign environment by setting clear spending limits for candidates and political parties.

The draft regulations provide for a combined campaign spending ceiling of Sh5.63 billion for ward elections, Sh5.26 billion for constituency elections and Sh2.39 billion for county elections.

IEBC said the proposed figures were arrived at after assessing the average cost of running campaigns in wards, constituencies and counties. The commission said the exercise involved consultations with stakeholders as well as a review of campaign financing systems used in other countries.

In setting the limits, IEBC grouped electoral areas into urban, sparsely populated and other categories before applying a formula that gives a 60 per cent weight to population and a 40 per cent weight to land size as required under Section 18(4) of the Election Campaign Finance Act.

The commission said the formula recognises that candidates seeking votes in counties with large geographical areas spend more on campaigns than those in smaller areas.

If the proposals are approved, candidates seeking governor, senator and woman representative seats in counties such as Turkana will have the highest campaign spending limit of Sh123 million.

Those vying for the same positions in Nairobi will be allowed to spend up to Sh117.3 million, while candidates in Marsabit and Wajir will have spending ceilings of Sh114 million and Sh113.8 million respectively.

The proposed regulations also set different campaign spending limits for parliamentary candidates depending on the size and nature of each constituency.

North Horr Constituency in Marsabit County would have one of the highest spending ceilings at Sh94 million because of its vast land area. Tetu Constituency in Nyeri County would have a campaign limit of Sh11.2 million, while Kilgoris Constituency in Narok County would be capped at Sh22.4 million and Kibra Constituency in Nairobi at Sh14.5 million.

IEBC also listed the main areas where political parties are expected to spend campaign funds.

Transport is projected to account for the biggest share of campaign spending at Sh11.81 billion. Advertising and media campaigns are expected to cost Sh1.84 billion, while payment of election agents is estimated at Sh1.52 billion.

Branding, campaign materials and logistical support also feature among the major campaign expenses identified by the commission.

IEBC said the proposed spending limits are intended to improve transparency, accountability and fairness in campaign financing while reducing excessive expenditure that could affect the credibility of elections.

The draft regulations form part of a wider electoral reform agenda that the commission has been pursuing together with Parliament's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee since the beginning of the year as preparations for the 2027 General Election continue.

The proposed campaign finance regulations also seek to fully implement the Election Campaign Finance Act, which became law in 2013 but has never been put into full effect.