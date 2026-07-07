Police deny working with goons, warn rogue officers will face the law

The National Police Service (NPS) has denied allegations that its officers have been working with criminal gangs during recent violent incidents, insisting that any officer found collaborating with criminals will be treated as a criminal and face the law. The service says it does not condone criminal conduct within its ranks and that officers implicated in such acts will be investigated and prosecuted.

Speaking during a live television interview on Monday, July 6, 2026, police spokesperson Michael Muchiri dismissed claims that officers have been working alongside goons during recent incidents of violence.

“Absolutely not, any police officer who is purportedly working with criminals, criminal goons, that is not a police officer,” Muchiri said. He added, “So the answer to that question is police cannot, and police are not working with goons.”

His remarks come amid growing public concern after videos shared on social media appeared to show police officers at scenes where armed civilians carried out attacks.

Muchiri said the National Police Service investigates every incident in which officers are suspected of failing to act or taking part in criminal activities.

“If there is an analysis of a particular scene where police are identified as being probably complicit or just standing by, the regulations are that action has to be taken,” he said.

He added that officers found to have broken the law would be subjected to the same legal process as any other Kenyan.

“We always leave it to the benefit of the investigating agencies because no one is above the law, not even the police officer.”

Muchiri said disciplinary and criminal action has previously been taken against officers implicated in wrongdoing.

“Action has always been taken whenever any of our officers are involved or suspected to be involved in criminality. You can be able to cite very many examples where some of our own have been taken to court for getting involved in criminality.”

The allegations have drawn attention following incidents in Kisii, Nairobi and Mbeere North, where questions have been raised over the conduct of police officers at the scene.

During the interview, the presenter referred to videos from the attack on opposition leaders' convoy in Keumbu, the disruption of a meeting at All Saints Cathedral and violence witnessed during the Mbeere North by-election.

Responding to the concerns, Muchiri maintained that any officer captured in such incidents would be subjected to investigations.

“No one, not an officer, not anyone is above the law when it comes to criminality,” he said.

The incidents have also attracted criticism from political leaders, lawyers and civil society groups, who have called for investigations and accountability.

Lawyer Willis Evans Otieno has questioned why armed groups seen in recent incidents have not been arrested, while former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticised the government's handling of the violence.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has also called for accountability, saying security agencies should act decisively against those involved in criminal activities.

The National Police Service has maintained that investigations into the various incidents are ongoing and that anyone found culpable, including police officers, will be dealt with in accordance with the law.