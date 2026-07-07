KFS invites public input on planned airstrip inside Meru Forest

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has opened a public consultation on plans to build an airstrip inside Upper Imenti Forest in Meru County, inviting residents and other stakeholders to give their views on a project it says will strengthen forest conservation, improve emergency response and support economic growth in the region.

In a public notice issued on Monday, KFS said the proposed airstrip and related infrastructure will be developed at Kithoka Beat within Meru Forest Station and will cover about 11 hectares.

The agency said preliminary site surveys and wind assessments have already confirmed that the selected location is suitable for the planned development.

"The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) proposes to construct an airstrip and ancillary infrastructure at Upper Imenti Forest (Meru Forest Station) to enhance aviation access for forest management, emergency response, and regional economic development," the notice stated.

KFS said the project is expected to have only a limited effect on the surrounding environment because the site has sparse vegetation.

"The proposed airstrip and ancillary infrastructure will occupy 11 hectares. The project site is characterized by sparse vegetation cover and is therefore expected to result in minimal ecological disruption," the service said.

The agency noted that the public participation exercise is being carried out in line with the Constitution and other laws governing public projects.

"In compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, relevant statutory laws, regulations, and guidelines on public participation, the Kenya Forest Service invites members of the public and other stakeholders to submit their views, comments, concerns, and recommendations regarding the proposed construction of an airstrip including the runway, apron, and ancillary infrastructure," KFS said.

Members of the public can submit their comments through the County Forest Conservator's Office in Meru, fill in a Google form available on the KFS website, or send their views by email.

According to the notice, all feedback will be treated confidentially and should be submitted by July 21, 2026.

"Your comments and submissions will be treated with utmost confidentiality and should be received on or before 21st July, 2026," the notice added.

KFS said the proposed airstrip is expected to improve access to the forest for conservation work and emergency operations while also supporting wider economic development within the region.

The service has encouraged members of the public and other interested stakeholders to take part in the consultation process before a final decision on the project is reached.