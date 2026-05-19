LPG tanker overturns on Mombasa Road as police secure scene

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
LPG tanker overturns on Mombasa Road as police secure scene
In Summary

Preliminary reports indicate that the lorry driver lost control of the tanker before it overturned and landed on its right side, leaving the vehicle resting across part of the road.

Police were deployed on Tuesday along Mombasa Road after an LPG gas tanker overturned in a morning accident, prompting a swift emergency response and security measures to secure the busy highway and prevent further danger to motorists.

The overturned tanker forced response teams to quickly cordon off the area as safety measures were put in place due to the flammable nature of the cargo. Drivers using the route were advised to proceed with caution as authorities managed traffic and assessed the scene. No serious injuries were reported from the incident.

Preliminary reports indicate that the lorry driver lost control of the tanker before it overturned and landed on its right side, leaving the vehicle resting across part of the road.

Issa Mohamud said police had launched investigations into the cause of the accident.

More to follow.....

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Mombasa Road safety measures LPG gas tanker

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