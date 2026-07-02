Motorists Association opposes mandatory annual vehicle inspections for private vehicles

A proposal to subject private vehicles to mandatory inspections has drawn sharp opposition from the Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK), which argues that the move is not backed by evidence and would place an unjustified burden on ordinary motorists. The association says road safety measures should be guided by reliable data, proper engineering standards and transparency rather than increased regulation or revenue-driven policies.

In a statement issued on Thursday, MAK described the proposed expansion of vehicle inspections to private cars as "neither evidence-based nor proportionate", maintaining that it amounts to an unnecessary intrusion into the rights of vehicle owners.

The association said there is no publicly available evidence showing that privately owned vehicles present a road safety threat that would justify mandatory periodic inspections.

"Road safety policy must be driven by credible data, not by administrative convenience or revenue collection," the association said.

According to MAK, millions of journeys by private vehicle owners are made safely across the country every day, indicating that the causes of road crashes often go beyond the mechanical condition of private vehicles.

"Where crashes occur, they are more commonly associated with driver behaviour, road design, enforcement practices, infrastructure deficiencies, or commercial transport operations than with latent mechanical defects in private vehicles," the association said.

The association maintained that any new obligations imposed on motorists should be supported by clear evidence demonstrating why such measures are necessary.

"If the State intends to impose additional regulatory burdens on citizens, it bears the responsibility of presenting clear evidence that such measures are necessary and proportionate," it said.

MAK also expressed concern over proposed increases in inspection charges for commercial vehicles, questioning whether the additional costs would lead to meaningful improvements in road safety.

"Safety should never become a pretext for imposing financial burdens that appear disconnected from measurable improvements in road safety," MAK said.

At the same time, the association criticised the current vehicle inspection system, saying motorists have for years raised concerns about delays, inconsistency, subjective assessments and corruption within the process.

"The inspection regime itself has long attracted criticism regarding inconsistency, subjectivity, delays and rampant corruption," the statement read.

The association urged regulators to address governance and accountability concerns within the existing inspection framework before introducing wider inspection requirements.

It also took issue with speed enforcement practices on some highways, arguing that sudden changes in speed limits often create confusion among motorists. MAK said road safety decisions should be based on "transparent engineering principles, road design, surrounding land use and internationally accepted traffic management practices."

The statement comes a day after private vehicle owners received temporary relief following a High Court decision suspending the enforcement of mandatory annual inspections for private non-commercial vehicles.

Justice Francis Nyungu Kyambia issued conservatory orders stopping the implementation of a notice by the National Transport and Safety Authority introducing annual inspections for private vehicles, pending the hearing and determination of a petition challenging the regulations.

The court suspended several provisions of the Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2026, as they apply to private non-commercial vehicles.

The case will be mentioned for an inter-parties hearing on July 22, 2026, with the conservatory orders remaining in force until the matter is heard and determined.