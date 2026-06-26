Government releases Sh4.2 billion in university scholarships for 400,000 students

The government has released Sh4.2 billion in scholarship funding to support more than 400,000 continuing undergraduate students in public universities, reinforcing its push to widen access to higher education under the Student-Centred Funding Model.

The latest disbursement, announced by the Universities Fund on Friday, will cater for tuition fees for students admitted to public universities in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The agency said the allocation forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure eligible learners are able to pursue university education without being locked out by financial challenges.

The announcement also comes as the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal prepares to open for students who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Once the portal is opened, newly admitted students will be able to apply for scholarships administered by the Universities Fund as well as loans offered through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

According to the Universities Fund, the latest release brings the total amount disbursed by the National Treasury for the 2025/2026 financial year to Sh18.4 billion as the government continues rolling out the funding model introduced in 2023.

Universities Fund Acting Chief Executive Officer Edwin Wanyonyi said the allocation reflects the government's continued commitment to supporting higher education and strengthening its contribution to national development.

Wanyonyi urged students placed in universities through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to apply for both scholarships and loans once the financing portal becomes available.

The Universities Fund further advised prospective applicants to keep checking official communication channels for updates on application timelines and other guidance related to the funding process.

Since the Student-Centred Funding Model was introduced in 2023, more than 400,000 students have received government scholarships through the Universities Fund. The first group of beneficiaries under the programme is expected to complete their studies next year.

Under the model, scholarship awards are determined by a student's financial circumstances, with tuition fees paid directly to public universities on behalf of successful applicants. The arrangement is aimed at promoting fair access to university education for learners from different economic backgrounds.

The government has also pointed to a sharp rise in the number of students qualifying for direct university admission. The figure has grown from 69,155 in 2017 to 270,715 in 2025, representing a 292 per cent increase.

To meet the growing demand, funding for scholarships is expected to continue rising. Government allocations are projected to increase from Sh18.4 billion in the 2025/2026 financial year to Sh30.8 billion in the 2026/2027 financial year as authorities seek to expand access to university education through scholarships and student loans, particularly for students from financially disadvantaged households.