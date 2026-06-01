Fuel workers union defends attendants amid rising fuel quality complaints

Fuel attendants across Kenya are facing increasing public anger over fuel quality concerns, a situation the Kenya Petroleum Oil Workers Union says is unfairly placing blame on workers who have no control over fuel sourcing, distribution, or refinery processes.

In a statement released on Monday, the Kenya Petroleum Oil Workers Union (KPOWU) said frontline staff at petrol stations are being wrongly targeted for challenges that arise much earlier in the petroleum supply chain. The union stressed that attendants only handle customer service and safety at service stations and should not be held responsible for operational or technical failures within the sector.

KPOWU warned that continued intimidation and harassment of fuel attendants was creating an unsafe working environment, while doing nothing to solve the underlying problems affecting fuel quality and supply in the country.

“KPOWU reminds the public that workers are not convenient scapegoats for systemic failures. The men and women who keep Kenya moving by serving motorists day and night deserve respect, protection, and fair treatment,” the statement added.

The union further cautioned that mistreatment of attendants would only deepen tensions at workplaces and weaken service delivery instead of addressing the real source of the problem.

“Intimidation, harassment, verbal abuse, or victimization of fuel attendants will not solve operational challenges; it only undermines workplace dignity and labour rights,” the union said.

KPOWU called on employers, regulators, and the public to shift focus toward identifying the actual causes of fuel-related disruptions and quality complaints, rather than directing frustration at station employees.

“As a union, we stand firmly with our members and all petroleum workers. We call on employers, regulators, and the public to focus on establishing facts and addressing root causes rather than directing blame at workers who are simply performing their duties,” it stated.

Reaffirming its position, the union said it remains committed to defending the dignity and rights of petroleum workers across the country.

“An injury to the dignity of one worker is an injury to the dignity of all workers. Fuel attendants deserve respect, decent working conditions, and the full protection of their labour and human rights,” KPOWU said.

The statement comes at a time when there has been growing public concern over alleged fuel quality problems reported at some service stations, triggering wider debate on accountability across the petroleum distribution chain.

Fuel attendants in Kenya have in recent years continued to face direct backlash from motorists during fuel shortages, pricing disputes, and claims of contaminated fuel, even though they are not involved in procurement or supply decisions.

In 2025 and 2026, motorists reported cases of suspected adulterated fuel and engine damage, which led to investigations by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and increased public scrutiny of petrol stations.

Following the complaints, regulators flagged several stations for breaches related to fuel quality standards, while labour groups maintained that frontline staff were being wrongly blamed for issues linked to suppliers, management decisions, and distribution systems.

Labour experts have noted that frontline service workers are often the first point of contact for frustrated consumers, even when the root of the problem lies higher in the supply chain and outside their control.

KPOWU said it will continue engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure labour rights are protected and that fuel attendants are treated with dignity while carrying out their duties.

The union emphasized that it will not relent in its push for fair treatment of petroleum workers and urged calm, professionalism, and proper investigations whenever fuel-related disputes arise.