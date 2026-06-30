Contractors given one month to renew practising licences for new financial year

The National Construction Authority (NCA) has announced the start of the annual practising licence renewal exercise for local contractors, giving them until July 31 to apply for licences required to operate during the 2026/2027 financial year.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, NCA Executive Director and Registrar of Contractors Eng. Maurice Akech said the renewal period will run from July 1 to July 31, while reminding contractors that meeting professional development requirements remains compulsory before a licence can be issued.

The authority said the annual exercise is part of its responsibility under the National Construction Authority Act, 2011, to regulate and coordinate the growth of the country's construction sector.

According to the regulator, all local contractors seeking annual practising licences for the new financial year are expected to submit their applications within the designated period.

"The Authority wishes to notify all local contractors that the renewal window for the 2026/2027 financial year commences on 1st July, 2026 to 31st July, 2026."

The NCA also emphasized that contractors must comply with Continuous Professional Development (CPD) requirements before applying for licence renewal.

It noted that contractors who did not take part in training programmes during the 2025/2026 financial year will first be required to earn the necessary CPD points before their applications can be considered.

"The Authority further wishes to inform contractors who may not have attended training in the financial year 2025/2026 that it is mandatory to accrue 10 Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points by attending an NCA or NCA accredited CPD seminar for one to apply for their annual practising licence as per Regulation 14 of the NCA Regulations 2014."

The authority explained that the CPD programme is designed to help contractors keep pace with changes in the construction industry while maintaining the professional standards required under existing regulations.

To support compliance, the NCA said contractors can access the training calendar and registration details for accredited seminars through its website.

"The training calendar and registration link are on the NCA website."

The regulator urged contractors who have not yet attained the required CPD points to enrol in the available training sessions before submitting their licence renewal applications.

Annual practising licences are mandatory for contractors undertaking construction projects in Kenya and form a key part of the legal and regulatory framework governing the sector.

The renewal process also allows the authority to keep an updated register of licensed contractors while ensuring those operating in the industry continue to meet the professional and legal requirements set out under the law.

The NCA called on contractors to complete both the training and renewal requirements within the stipulated period to avoid compliance challenges and ensure uninterrupted participation in construction projects during the 2026/2027 financial year.