Indiza tops leaderboard as Kenya’s top golfers battle at Limuru Country Club

Veteran professional golfer Dismas Indiza emerged victorious in the third leg of the 2026 PGK Equator Tour at Limuru Country Club over the weekend.

The Kakamega Golf Club member delivered consistent performances across the tournament to finish top of the leaderboard, carding 281 (-7 under) to secure the top position.

Michael Karanga finished in second place with 283 points, followed closely by Safaricom-sponsored Samuel Njoroge with 285 points in third place.

Samuel Njoroge continued his impressive run on the PGK Equator Tour, following up his victory at Thika Sports Club with a strong third-place finish at Limuru Country Club.

“I am happy with this win. I am pleased with how I performed and grateful to come away with the victory. This result gives me confidence as I look ahead to the remaining legs of the PGK Equator Tour,” said Indiza.

Rounding out the top ten were Kasozi Philip with 288 points, Lejirma John with 289 points, Greg Snow with 290 points, Malik Tainur with 291 points, Mohit Mediratta with 292 points, Mutahi Kibugu with 293 points and CJ Wangai finishing with 293 points.

“I am pleased with my performance today. The competition was tough, but I stayed focused on my game and managed to secure a podium finish. Finishing third is a good step forward for me, and I will continue working hard to improve in the upcoming legs of the PGK Equator Tour,” said Samuel Njoroge.

This year, the tournament will be played across 11 courses around the country, with three legs already completed. Attention now shifts to Nyali Golf Club, which will host the fourth leg in two weeks’ time.

PGK Equator Tour is supported by various corporates, including Safaricom, NCBA, Betika, Kenya Airways, Visa, Britam and Johnnie Walker. Their continued partnership is helping strengthen professional golf in Kenya and create a pathway for local talent to develop. ""