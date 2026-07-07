Two former IEBC staff convicted over fake academic certificates

Two former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) employees have been convicted in separate cases after they were found to have used forged academic certificates to secure public employment and career advancement, marking another success for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in its crackdown on fraud in public service.

The convictions, delivered by the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, saw former IEBC Constituency Office Clerk Purity Mwaniki Wanja ordered to pay Sh1.6 million after admitting to forgery-related offences, while former IEBC employee Luka Mukimi Musamali was fined Sh110,000 for using a fake university degree to obtain a promotion.

According to EACC, Wanja was convicted on July 2, 2026, after the court adopted a plea bargain agreement following investigations that established she had forged a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate purportedly issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Investigators found that she used the forged KCSE certificate to secure employment with the electoral commission in July 2012.

She pleaded guilty to three charges of fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery and presenting a forged certificate.

"The Court convicted her on her own plea of guilty and ordered her to pay a total penalty of Sh1.6 million, comprising Sh1.5 million as compensation and fines of Sh50,000 each on the forgery and presenting a forged certificate charges," EACC said.

In a separate case concluded on June 29, 2026, the same court found Musamali guilty over a forged university degree that he used to advance his career within the electoral commission.

Investigations showed that he presented a fake Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies (Public Administration) degree certificate, purportedly issued by Moi University, while seeking promotion from Constituency Office Clerk to Constituency Elections Assistant.

After a full trial, the court convicted him of deceiving a principal and uttering a false document but acquitted him of the forgery charge.

"He was fined a total of Sh110,000 with custodial sentences in default of payment," the commission said.

EACC said the two convictions reflect its continued efforts to protect fairness and integrity in public service recruitment and promotions by taking action against people who rely on fake academic qualifications.

"The convictions underscore the Commission's unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of public service recruitment and career progression," EACC said.

The commission warned that using forged academic or professional certificates to obtain public employment, promotions or any other public benefit remains a criminal offence.

"EACC reiterates that the use of forged academic or professional certificates to secure public employment, promotions, or any other public benefit is a criminal offence," the statement said.

It added that investigations and prosecutions against individuals who use fraudulent qualifications to secure jobs or promotions in the public sector will continue.

"The Commission will continue to investigate and pursue all persons who engage in such fraudulent conduct to safeguard integrity and accountability in public service," EACC said.