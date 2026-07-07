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Filmmakers to access KFCB licences online through new digital system

News · David Abonyo ·
Filmmakers to access KFCB licences online through new digital system
Ag. Kenya Film Classification Board Chief Executive Officer Nelly Muluka. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

In a statement issued on Monday, KFCB said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to modernise service delivery and support the growth of Kenya's creative economy by making regulatory processes more efficient and accessible.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has moved its film licensing services online, allowing filmmakers, exhibitors, distributors and other industry players to apply for licences digitally in a move aimed at improving service delivery, reducing processing time and making it easier to do business in the country's creative sector.

The Board announced that applicants can now access licensing services through its Technical Management System (TMS) and the government's eCitizen platform, eliminating the need for many physical visits to its offices while making regulatory services more accessible and affordable.

In a statement issued on Monday, KFCB said the move is part of its ongoing efforts to modernise service delivery and support the growth of Kenya's creative economy by making its regulatory processes faster, simpler and more accessible.

"The Kenya Film Classification Board continues to automate and digitise its services to enhance service delivery and promote ease of doing business for film practitioners and other industry stakeholders," the Board said.

According to KFCB, the new digital system has made it easier for filmmakers, film agents, exhibitors and distributors to obtain licences by allowing them to complete applications remotely through online platforms.

The Board said the shift is expected to reduce costs, improve convenience and enhance the overall experience for those seeking its services.

"This has made the process of obtaining licences from the Board more efficient, convenient and cost-effective for filmmakers, film agents, exhibitors and distributors," the statement added.

KFCB said stakeholders can submit their licence applications through its Technical Management System, which has been developed to simplify licensing and other regulatory procedures.

"Stakeholders can apply for licences conveniently at the click of a button through the Board's Technical Management System (TMS)," KFCB said.

The Board also encouraged industry stakeholders and members of the public to use its eCitizen platform and other digital channels to access information and services.

Apart from licensing, users can access information on KFCB's mandate, programmes and services through its website, social media platforms and Live Chat support feature.

KFCB said the digital transition supports the government's wider agenda of improving public service delivery through technology while reducing bureaucracy for businesses and citizens.

The Board is mandated to regulate the creation, broadcasting, distribution, exhibition and possession of film and audiovisual content in Kenya. It said expanding its digital services will create a more business-friendly environment for the film industry while enabling filmmakers and other stakeholders to access services faster and more efficiently.

Industry players are expected to benefit from quicker turnaround times, lower administrative costs and easier compliance with licensing requirements as more of the Board's services continue to move online.

Tags

eCitizen licensing Regulation Digital Transformation creative economy KFCB Film Industry

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