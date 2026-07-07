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Not my decision! Vinicius exempts himself from penalty blame

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Not my decision! Vinicius exempts himself from penalty blame
In Summary

With the match level at 0-0, the Real Madrid CF forward opted not to take the crucial penalty, a decision that has sparked intense debate after Guimarães failed to convert.

Brazil attacker Vinícius Júnior has defended his decision not to take a penalty during Sunday's 2-1 Round of 16 defeat to Norway in New Jersey, insisting he was following the coaching staff's instructions after Bruno Guimarães missed from the spot.

With the match level at 0-0, the Real Madrid CF forward opted not to take the crucial penalty, a decision that has sparked intense debate after Guimarães failed to convert.

Vinícius said he has never been one to avoid responsibility but felt it was important to respect the penalty hierarchy established by the coaching staff.

"Why didn’t I take the penalty? Because it was the manager’s decision. I never hide or shirk my responsibilities," Vinícius said.

Vinícius defended his unselfish approach and used the occasion to highlight his commitment to team unity over individual glory.

"At Real Madrid, whenever the manager asked me to, I took them. Here, I followed the decision that had been made. This shows that I haven’t been selfish or acted in bad faith by seeking the spotlight," he explained.

Despite the backlash directed at Guimarães for the miss, Vinícius was quick to show solidarity with his frustrated teammate.

Meanwhile, fans back home are calling for the dismissal of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti as Brazil's wait for a sixth FIFA World Cup title continues.

Tags

Norway FIFA World Cup Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid CF Round of 16 New Jersey Guimaraes

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