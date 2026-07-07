Rain, strong winds and cold nights forecast across parts of Kenya

Residents in several parts of the country should prepare for a week of mixed weather, with rainfall, cold nights, strong winds and high daytime temperatures expected in different regions, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department.

In its weekly forecast covering July 7 to July 13, the department said rain is expected across western Kenya, parts of the Rift Valley, the Central Highlands, Nairobi, the Coast and sections of northeastern Kenya.

The forecast indicates that Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho, Nakuru, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Narok, Nyamira, Siaya, Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Garissa, Marsabit, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa and the coastal parts of Tana River County are likely to receive rainfall during the period.

"Occasional rains are expected in the morning. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur over few places occasionally spreading to several places. Nights are expected to be partly cloudy but there is a possibility of a few areas receiving showers," the forecast states.

The department also said intermittent cool and cloudy conditions are expected in Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Machakos, Makueni, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Marsabit and Mandera.

While some areas will experience cool weather, residents in parts of the arid and coastal regions have been advised to expect high daytime temperatures throughout the week.

"Daytime (maximum) average temperatures of more than 30°C are expected over Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana and Samburu counties," it said.

The department also warned that cold nights will continue to be experienced in parts of the Central Highlands and Nairobi.

"Night-time (minimum) average temperatures are expected to be less than 10°C in Nyeri, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Meru, Nairobi and Tharaka-Nithi counties," the department added.

Strong southerly to south-easterly winds exceeding 25 knots, equivalent to 12.86 metres per second, are expected over Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa, Turkana, Garissa, Isiolo, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Tana River and Kitui counties.

Along the Coast, the department said weather conditions will largely remain sunny during the day and partly cloudy at night, although rainfall is still expected in some areas during the first half of the forecast period.

"Morning and afternoon showers may occur over few places occasionally spreading to several places during the first half of the forecast period."

The forecast also shows that Lodwar and Mandera are expected to record the country's highest daytime temperatures of up to 36°C, while Nyahururu is likely to experience the coldest nights, with temperatures dropping to about 6°C.

In Nairobi, daytime temperatures are expected to reach around 27°C, while minimum temperatures could fall to about 12°C during the week.