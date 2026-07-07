Hot Topics Mexico DCI World Cup 2026 USA England Erling Haaland Canada Trump

Rain, strong winds and cold nights forecast across parts of Kenya

News · David Abonyo ·
Rain, strong winds and cold nights forecast across parts of Kenya
Rainfall. PHOTO/Istock
In Summary

The department's weekly forecast issued on Monday shows rain is likely in Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho, Nakuru, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Narok, Nyamira, Siaya, Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Garissa, Marsabit, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa and the coastal parts of Tana River County.

Residents in several parts of the country should prepare for a week of mixed weather, with rainfall, cold nights, strong winds and high daytime temperatures expected in different regions, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department.

In its weekly forecast covering July 7 to July 13, the department said rain is expected across western Kenya, parts of the Rift Valley, the Central Highlands, Nairobi, the Coast and sections of northeastern Kenya.

The forecast indicates that Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Baringo, Bomet, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho, Nakuru, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Narok, Nyamira, Siaya, Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Garissa, Marsabit, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa and the coastal parts of Tana River County are likely to receive rainfall during the period.

"Occasional rains are expected in the morning. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur over few places occasionally spreading to several places. Nights are expected to be partly cloudy but there is a possibility of a few areas receiving showers," the forecast states.

The department also said intermittent cool and cloudy conditions are expected in Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang'a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Machakos, Makueni, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Marsabit and Mandera.

While some areas will experience cool weather, residents in parts of the arid and coastal regions have been advised to expect high daytime temperatures throughout the week.

"Daytime (maximum) average temperatures of more than 30°C are expected over Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana and Samburu counties," it said.

The department also warned that cold nights will continue to be experienced in parts of the Central Highlands and Nairobi.

"Night-time (minimum) average temperatures are expected to be less than 10°C in Nyeri, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Meru, Nairobi and Tharaka-Nithi counties," the department added.

Strong southerly to south-easterly winds exceeding 25 knots, equivalent to 12.86 metres per second, are expected over Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mombasa, Turkana, Garissa, Isiolo, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Tana River and Kitui counties.

Along the Coast, the department said weather conditions will largely remain sunny during the day and partly cloudy at night, although rainfall is still expected in some areas during the first half of the forecast period.

"Morning and afternoon showers may occur over few places occasionally spreading to several places during the first half of the forecast period."

The forecast also shows that Lodwar and Mandera are expected to record the country's highest daytime temperatures of up to 36°C, while Nyahururu is likely to experience the coldest nights, with temperatures dropping to about 6°C.

In Nairobi, daytime temperatures are expected to reach around 27°C, while minimum temperatures could fall to about 12°C during the week.

Tags

Nairobi Kenya Meteorological Department Rift Valley. public safety Coast Central Highlands Rain Weather forecast Strong winds temperature

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  11. 14
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

  12. 15
    Health and Wellness

    Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.