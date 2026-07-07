Kindiki says State’s mega projects will deliver jobs beyond Talanta City

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced that the government will roll out more stadium, affordable housing and Nairobi River regeneration projects to create jobs for thousands of young people, saying the investments form part of President William Ruto’s long-term plan to transform the country’s economy while expanding employment opportunities.

Speaking on Tuesday during an inspection of the Talanta Sports City construction site, Kindiki said the government is using major infrastructure projects to create livelihoods while delivering facilities that will benefit the country for generations.

Addressing workers at the site, the Deputy President said they were playing a historic role by helping build one of Kenya’s biggest sports infrastructure projects, adding that their contribution would remain part of the country’s legacy.

“History will record that you built this stadium with your own hands, and this good work will remain for years to come, even after we leave this earth,” he told the workers.

Kindiki said the Talanta Sports City project is doing more than creating jobs because it is also helping modernise Kenya’s sports infrastructure and supporting the country’s development agenda.

“You are contributing to one of our country’s milestone legacy projects,” he said. “Despite the fact that you are earning your livelihood from this work and will receive your dues, the most important thing is that you are helping the Republic of Kenya acquire modern amenities.”

He said the stadium represents a major step in reviving the country’s sports sector, noting that Kenya has not built a new international stadium since the Kasarani International Sports Centre was completed in 1987.

“The last time Kenya built a brand-new international stadium was in 1987, 39 years ago, when we built the Kasarani International Sports Centre,” he said.

Kindiki said the Talanta Sports City project is nearing completion as the government also continues upgrading the Kasarani International Sports Centre and installing a canopy at Nyayo National Stadium in preparation for upcoming international sporting events.

“The Talanta Sport City is almost complete. We are also renovating Kasarani International Stadium and continuing to modernise it. At Nyayo Stadium, we are installing a canopy,” Kindiki said.

He added that the government’s sports infrastructure programme extends across the country, with 31 new stadiums under construction, each designed to accommodate more than 10,000 spectators.

“We are also constructing 31 other stadiums across the Republic of Kenya, from Mombasa to Busia and from Wajir to Lodwar. We hope that every county will have at least one good sports facility to develop the talents of our young people,” he said.

The Deputy President said the government will continue investing in affordable housing, stadiums and the Nairobi River Regeneration Project to ensure more young people secure employment and stable incomes.

“We will continue constructing affordable housing, stadiums and the Nairobi River Regeneration Project so that many young people can get jobs, earn an income and not be misused by politicians engaging in cheap politics,” he said.

He assured workers that employment opportunities would continue beyond the completion of Talanta Sports City through other government projects already planned.

“So don’t worry, because even when Talanta Sport City is complete, the government has many other affordable housing projects lined up so that we can transform our nation into a developed country. That is the dream of President William Ruto and our government,” he said.

Kindiki also praised the Kenya Defence Forces for overseeing construction at the site, saying the military continues to support national development alongside its responsibility of protecting the country.

“Our Kenya Defence Forces have made us proud because they not only defend our country from threats, but they are also contributing to the physical infrastructure development of our nation,” he said.