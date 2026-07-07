Macron safe after blasts near central Damascus during Syria visit

French President Emmanuel Macron is safe after explosions struck central Damascus on Tuesday morning, causing injuries and raising security concerns while he was in the Syrian capital for high-level talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The French leader was meeting al-Sharaa at the presidential palace when the blasts occurred. Despite the incident, the Elysee Palace confirmed that Macron's visit would continue as planned before he departs for Turkey to attend the Nato summit.

A security source told the BBC that the explosions were caused by two explosive devices and that several people were wounded. No immediate details were released on the extent of the injuries.

Reports of the blasts emerged as videos and images shared on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from a vehicle near a hotel in the Syrian capital.

At around the same time, Syrian state television reported that al-Sharaa had formally welcomed Macron to the presidential palace for the talks.

Analysis by BBC Verify found that the explosions occurred about 125 metres from the Four Seasons hotel. Video footage reviewed by the team showed the blasts happened on the pavement along Shoukry al-Quowatly, one of the main roads running through Damascus.

French officials said Macron did not hear any explosions while travelling to the presidential palace for the meeting.

Macron arrived in Syria on Monday evening, becoming the first European Union leader to visit the country since the end of Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule.

The latest incident comes just weeks after another deadly attack in the Syrian capital. In early July, a bomb explosion at a crowded cafe in central Damascus killed at least nine people and left 22 others injured, according to Syrian state media.

While authorities continue to investigate Tuesday's explosions, Macron's engagements in Damascus and his planned travel to Turkey remain unchanged.