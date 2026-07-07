DCI: Peaceful protest is a right, criminal acts won't be tolerated

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has assured Kenyans that security agencies are fully prepared for the anticipated Saba Saba demonstrations, promising to protect lives, property and public order while warning that anyone who turns the protests into criminal acts will face firm action.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the agency said security officers will be on the ground to ensure people continue with their daily activities safely, even as demonstrations are expected in different parts of the country.

The DCI said it understands the concerns raised by members of the public over whether it will be safe to open businesses, take children to school and move around without disruption.

"Many Kenyans have stepped out asking these questions: Will the day be safe? Can I open my business? Can I take my children to school? Can life go on as kawaida?" the agency said.

Seeking to reassure the public, the DCI said its commitment remains to protect lives, safeguard property and preserve peace throughout the day.

"Our duty remains the same: to protect life, safeguard property and preserve peace," the statement read.

The agency also reaffirmed that every Kenyan has a constitutional right to move freely, assemble lawfully and express themselves peacefully, saying security officers will protect those freedoms while ensuring public order is maintained.

However, it cautioned that constitutional rights should not be used as a cover for criminal activities.

"Every Kenyan has a constitutional right to move freely, assemble lawfully, and express themselves peacefully. However, that right must never be used as cover for looting, destruction, intimidation, violence or attacks on innocent wananchi and businesses," the DCI said.

The statement comes amid heightened security in parts of the country ahead of the anticipated demonstrations, with police maintaining a visible presence in key urban centres.

The DCI warned that officers will take firm action against anyone found engaging in criminal acts during the protests.

"To those intending to exploit the day for criminal acts, take note: our officers will be on the ground to maintain order and deal firmly with anyone who threatens public safety, destroys property or disrupts peace," the agency said.

The agency further appealed to Kenyans to remain vigilant and support efforts to maintain peace by reporting suspicious activities, criminal behaviour or attempts to incite violence.

"As you go about your day, remain alert. If you see suspicious activity, criminal behaviour or any attempt to incite violence or cause harm, #FichuaKwaDCI," the statement said.

The DCI added that members of the public can report information anonymously through its toll-free number, 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000, urging Kenyans not to fear coming forward with information that could help prevent crime and keep communities safe.