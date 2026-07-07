UHC staff begin new era as they shift to county payrolls on permanent terms

Thousands of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers have entered a new phase of employment after officially moving from the national government payroll to county government payrolls, with the Ministry of Health confirming that their transition to permanent and pensionable terms has started from July 1, 2026.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the government has made progress in putting in place payroll and funding arrangements needed to ensure the changeover happens without affecting healthcare services across the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, Duale assured UHC workers, county governments and other health sector players that the government remains committed to completing the transfer of the workers under permanent and pensionable terms of service.

"I wish to reaffirm and assure all Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers, County Governments, health sector stakeholders, and the public that the Government remains fully committed to the seamless transition of UHC workers from the national payroll to County Government payrolls on permanent and pensionable terms of service," he said.

The move follows the government’s decision to absorb UHC workers into the public service after guidance from the Public Service Commission and other relevant agencies, with the new terms taking effect from July 1, 2026.

Before the transition, the Public Service Commission extended the contracts of UHC workers until June 30, 2026, allowing healthcare services to continue as the government finalised administrative and financial preparations for the shift.

Duale said the multi-agency committee formed to oversee the process has already achieved key steps towards completing the transition.

"The Ministry is pleased to report that substantial progress has been made through the Multi-Agency Committee established to oversee the transition," he said.

One of the key steps being undertaken is the reclassification of funding from the County Governments Additional Allocation (CGAA) framework to the Division of Revenue Act (DORA), which will support the transfer of payroll responsibilities to county governments.

The Health CS also assured UHC workers that their salaries and benefits will remain protected under the new arrangement.

"All UHC workers transitioning to permanent and pensionable terms will be remunerated in accordance with the salary scales and allowances approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), ensuring harmonized and equitable terms of service across the country," he said.

The Ministry of Health said it is working with the Council of Governors, county governments, the Public Service Commission, the National Treasury and the Commission for Revenue Allocation to ensure the process is completed smoothly while maintaining uninterrupted healthcare services.

Duale urged county governments to continue engaging UHC workers and keep them informed on the progress of the transition.

He said the ministry remains committed to strengthening Universal Health Coverage while protecting healthcare workers through a fair, transparent and smooth transition process.