Ronaldo might not be done: 2028 Euros maybe?

After the heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Portugal against Spain in Dallas on Monday, captain Cristiano Ronaldo might have ended his World Cup pursuit, but he is still not done with the national team.

Speaking post-match at the mixed zone after the heartbreaking Mikel Merino's stoppage time winner that saw his side crash out of the round of 16, Ronaldo, the only Portugal player to give an interview, said he had no regrets.

“The truth is that it was my last World Cup, yes. But now I will have time to think, to be with my family, and not to decide things with a hot head. And to continue with life," Ronaldo said.

“How do I feel today? The same. With a clear conscience. I gave my best. I have won three titles for Portugal," he added.

“I can’t confirm whether this was my 𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 for the national team 𝐎𝐑 𝐍𝐎𝐓. I don’t make my decisions in the heat of the moment or based on emotions. That’s 𝐍𝐎𝐓 what’s important right now, " Ronaldo said.

Media reports from the ongoing North America World Cup claim that the 41-year-old has hinted that he could still stay on for another crack at the Euros in 2028.

Ronaldo won the 2016 Euros in France when his side edged out the host nation 1-0 at St Denis, to claim his first major tournament with the national team as captain.

If Ronaldo makes it for the 2028 tournament, he will be 43 by then, and would continue making history as one of the oldest players in the nation's history to ever grace a global stage with Portugal's men's national football team.

The UEFA Euro 2028 will be co-hosted by the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales) and the Republic of Ireland, running from June 9 to July 9, 2028, a tournament that will feature 24 teams playing 51 matches across nine stadiums, with the opening match in Cardiff and the final at Wembley Stadium.