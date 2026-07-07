Volleyball: Chema storm into finals, KPC to face Prisons

National Volleyball League debutants Chema Volleyball Club have booked a place in the men's finals, where they will face Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on Friday, July 17, at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi.

The newcomers secured their place in the final after defeating regulars Kenya Prisons 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 16-25, 25-19) in the semifinal playoffs on Sunday at the same venue. In the other semifinal, KPA overcame Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to reach the final.

Coached by Jeremiah Mukopi, Chema, who earned promotion from Division Two to the top tier this season, made only two changes to their starting lineup. Promising setter Stephen Omondi replaced Kennedy Mugo, while middle blocker Trivor Omondi came in for Ayueni Mach.

National team Wafalme Stars middle blocker Levis Ogutu, a fan favourite thanks to his razor-sharp attacks, alongside Moses Kamau's powerful jump serves, inspired Chema to win the first two sets before sealing a 3-1 victory over Prisons.

The defeat means Kenya Prisons will face KDF in the third-place playoff.

In the women's category, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) will face Kenya Prisons in the final at 2:00 p.m. on July 17, before Chema take on KPA in the men's final at 4:00 p.m.

Both finals will be played on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi.