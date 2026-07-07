Hot Topics Mexico DCI World Cup 2026 USA England Cristiano Ronaldo Trump Erling Haaland

Volleyball: Chema storm into finals, KPC to face Prisons

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Volleyball: Chema storm into finals, KPC to face Prisons
Chema volleyball club players pictured last weekend at Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium. PHOTO/Chema
In Summary

The newcomers secured their place in the final after defeating regulars Kenya Prisons 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 16-25, 25-19) in the semifinal playoffs on Sunday at the same venue. In the other semifinal, KPA overcame Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to reach the final.

National Volleyball League debutants Chema Volleyball Club have booked a place in the men's finals, where they will face Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on Friday, July 17, at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi.

The newcomers secured their place in the final after defeating regulars Kenya Prisons 3-1 (25-19, 25-22, 16-25, 25-19) in the semifinal playoffs on Sunday at the same venue. In the other semifinal, KPA overcame Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to reach the final.

Coached by Jeremiah Mukopi, Chema, who earned promotion from Division Two to the top tier this season, made only two changes to their starting lineup. Promising setter Stephen Omondi replaced Kennedy Mugo, while middle blocker Trivor Omondi came in for Ayueni Mach.

National team Wafalme Stars middle blocker Levis Ogutu, a fan favourite thanks to his razor-sharp attacks, alongside Moses Kamau's powerful jump serves, inspired Chema to win the first two sets before sealing a 3-1 victory over Prisons.

The defeat means Kenya Prisons will face KDF in the third-place playoff.

In the women's category, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) will face Kenya Prisons in the final at 2:00 p.m. on July 17, before Chema take on KPA in the men's final at 4:00 p.m.

Both finals will be played on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi.

Tags

Kenya Defence Forces Kenya Prisons Kenya Ports Authority Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium in Nairobi. Kennedy Mugo

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  11. 14
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

  12. 15
    Health and Wellness

    Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.