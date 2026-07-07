KeNHA sets Sh8.50 toll for new Gilgil-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway

For years, the Gilgil-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway has been one of the country's busiest transport routes. Once its planned upgrade is complete, motorists using the road will begin paying a Sh8.50 toll under a 30-year Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement that will see a private investor finance, build, operate and maintain the highway before handing it over to the government.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced that Shandong Hi-Speed Road & Bridge International Engineering Co. Ltd (SDRBI) will undertake the 94-kilometre project under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) arrangement.

Under the agreement, the company will take charge of designing, financing, constructing, operating and maintaining the road throughout the concession period before transferring it to KeNHA once the contract expires.

The project becomes the second section of the A8 corridor to be developed through a PPP after the Rironi-Gilgil and Rironi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha road projects, bringing the total length of privately financed sections along the corridor to 233 kilometres.

The Gilgil-Nakuru-Mau Summit stretch passes through Nakuru and Baringo counties and will feature new interchanges, a viaduct in Nakuru City, bridges, drainage works, toll collection facilities, road safety installations and other infrastructure required to support highway operations.

“The project will include road construction works, associated interchanges, a viaduct in Nakuru City, bridges, drainage structures, tolling infrastructure, road safety features and other facilities needed to provide highway services,” KeNHA said.

According to the Authority, the project started as a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) submitted by SDRBI seeking approval to develop the highway.

The proposal was granted conditional approval by the PPP Committee to proceed to the Project Development Phase, allowing the company to conduct feasibility studies before submitting its report for assessment.

KeNHA said the evaluation identified SDRBI as the preferred proponent in line with the requirements of the Public Private Partnerships Act, Cap 430.

“The PPP Committee subsequently delivered its decision during its 48th Extraordinary PPP Committee meeting held on 10th November, 2025, to the effect that the Committee adopted the recommendations of the Evaluation Report, which identified SRDBI as the Preferred Proponent for the Gilgil - Nakuru - Mau Summit (A8) Road, subject to the fulfilment of the conditions outlined in the Evaluation Report,” KeNHA said.

The Authority said discussions were later held with the investor before the Project and Financial Risk Assessment Report together with the draft Project Agreement were forwarded to the PPP Directorate and the PPP Committee for approval.

The committee later approved the report and authorised the signing of the Project Agreement during its 56th Ordinary Meeting held on November 25, 2025.

“Approved the Project and Financial Risk Assessment Report and the execution of a Project Agreement between the Contracting Authority and the SDRBI pursuant to section 59(2) of the PPP Act, Cap 430,” KeNHA said.

KeNHA said it later signed an Early Works Agreement before executing the final Project Agreement to pave the way for implementation.

The Authority said the private partner will provide the bulk of the financing, while any government contribution will only be limited to what is outlined in the agreement.

“The government’s financial commitments under the Project Agreement are limited to those expressly provided for therein. The Project is primarily financed by the Private Party, with any Government support being subject to the provisions of the Project Agreement and applicable law,” KeNHA said.

It added that any government support measures will be implemented in line with the Project Agreement and the PPP Act and will focus on meeting contractual obligations and managing agreed project risks.

KeNHA also confirmed that motorists will pay a Sh8.50 toll once the road becomes operational, with future tariff reviews to follow the Project Agreement, government approvals and regulatory requirements.

“The project will operate as a toll road. Applicable toll tariff is Sh8.50, and any future adjustments shall be implemented in accordance with the Project Agreement and applicable Government approvals and regulatory requirements,” KeNHA said.

The Authority said the upgraded highway is expected to improve road safety, reduce travel time, lower vehicle operating costs, strengthen transport links between Nairobi and the Rift Valley, support trade and tourism, create employment opportunities and spur regional economic growth.

The concession will run for 30 years, covering the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the highway before the assets are handed back to KeNHA.

“Upon expiry or termination of the concession, the project assets shall be transferred to KeNHA in the condition and quality prescribed under the Project Agreement, having regard to the applicable handback requirements, performance standards and remaining asset life,” the Authority said.

KeNHA added that it will supervise the project throughout the concession period to ensure compliance with construction quality, maintenance obligations, operational standards, safety requirements, environmental and social commitments, and financial reporting obligations.