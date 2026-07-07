Orengo calls for lifestyle audits over multimillion-shilling harambee donations

Siaya Governor James Orengo has called for lifestyle audits of state officers making multimillion-shilling public donations, questioning the source of the money and warning that unexplained wealth undermines the ideals of the Saba Saba struggle.

Marking the 36th anniversary of Saba Saba, Orengo said the growing culture of lavish weekend harambees betrays the Constitution, urging the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate donations that appear disproportionate to officials' lawful income.

In a statement issued on Tuesday to commemorate the historic July 7, 1990 pro-democracy movement, Orengo reflected on the significance of Saba Saba, describing it as a defining moment in Kenya's fight against authoritarian rule and political patronage.

"Today, as we mark the 36th anniversary of Saba Saba, we commemorate a sacred day in Kenya's history. It is a day born out of tears, sweat, and blood," he said.

The governor noted that Saba Saba was more than a political event, saying it represented a demand for accountability, constitutionalism, human rights and the rule of law.

He, however, questioned whether those ideals were still being upheld, warning that Kenya risked sliding back into an era of "state-sponsored opulence and structural corruption."

At the centre of his statement was what he described as the growing trend of senior public officials making multimillion-shilling donations during weekend fundraising events.

"It is within this context of historical reflection that I must address a deeply troubling trend that directly undermines the spirit of Saba Saba and the letter of our Constitution: the growing culture of multimillion-shilling weekend harambees by State officers," Orengo said.

He observed that over the past weekend alone, some state officers publicly announced donations of Sh20 million, Sh10 million and Sh2 million, prompting what he termed a constitutional question.

"On this Saba Saba day, we must ask the fundamental constitutional question that our liberation struggle empowered us to ask: Where is this money coming from?" he posed.

According to Orengo, public office is a public trust and every shilling controlled, spent or publicly displayed by a state officer must withstand constitutional scrutiny.

He argued that extravagant displays of wealth by public officials, at a time when many Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living, struggling healthcare services and underfunded schools, amount to "a betrayal of the Saba Saba spirit."

"The original harambee spirit was built on community solidarity and mutual aid. It was never intended to be a money-laundering bazaar or a public relations theater for unexplained wealth," he said.

The governor called on the EACC to carry out mandatory lifestyle audits on state officers whose donations appear inconsistent with their known lawful income, saying such action is provided for under the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012, and the Public Officer Ethics Act, 2003.

He also demanded full public disclosure of the sources of the donations, insisting that "transparency is not a political favor; it is a constitutional right."

Orengo further urged leaders to uphold Chapter Six of the Constitution, saying leadership should be measured by integrity, fiscal discipline and service delivery rather than "the size of cash-filled envelopes handed out at weekend rallies."

"The heroes of Saba Saba did not fight for a country where public office would become a gateway to overnight, unaccountable wealth," he said. "The era of unexplained multimillion-shilling donations must come to an end. Let us honor Saba Saba not just in speech, but through an unwavering commitment to integrity, the rule of law, and absolute accountability to the people of Kenya."