Social justice group raises alarm over enforced disappearances, demands probe

The Social Justice Centres Working Group (SJCWG) has accused the government of escalating brutality, enforced disappearances and impunity ahead of the Saba Saba commemorations, calling for immediate action to account for missing persons and uphold constitutional rights.

The lobby group says at least five people reported missing since last month remain unaccounted for, urging authorities to conduct independent investigations and publicly disclose their whereabouts.

In a statement issued on Tuesday to coincide with the annual Saba Saba commemorations, the group said the day remains a powerful reminder of Kenya's struggle for democracy, constitutionalism and the protection of fundamental rights, but warned that many of the issues that inspired the movement decades ago persist today.

"Saba Saba remains a historic symbol of the people's struggle against authoritarianism and for a Kenya founded on justice, accountability, and the rule of law. Sadly, decades later, many of the same concerns continue to confront our nation," the statement said.

The lobby group accused the state of responding to public grievances with heavy-handed tactics instead of dialogue, claiming that increased security deployments, movement restrictions and intimidation were undermining democratic governance.

"We strongly condemn the continued brutality meted out against citizens exercising their constitutional rights. Instead of fostering dialogue and addressing legitimate public concerns, the State has increasingly resorted to intimidation, excessive security deployments, restrictions on movement, and actions that disrupt the livelihoods of hardworking Kenyans," it said.

The organisation expressed particular concern over reported cases of enforced disappearances, saying at least five people reported missing last month had yet to be accounted for.

"We are particularly alarmed that at least five victims of reported enforced disappearances from last month alone remain missing," the group said, adding that the families of the missing continued to endure "unimaginable pain and uncertainty" while waiting for answers.

It called on the government to "provide a clear and public explanation regarding the whereabouts of all persons whose disappearances have been reported" and demanded "immediate, independent investigations into every case."

The SJCWG further argued that enforced disappearances, unlawful arrests and allegations of excessive use of force should not become normal in a constitutional democracy, insisting that every Kenyan has the right to life, liberty, security and due process as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The group also defended the role of civil society organisations, journalists and grassroots justice centres, rejecting attempts to portray them as sources of instability.

"These organizations play a vital role in documenting human rights violations, supporting victims, promoting civic education, and strengthening democratic accountability. Their work is essential to the protection of constitutional freedoms," it said.

The organisation maintained that the country's biggest challenge was "the persistent culture of impunity within sections of the security sector," where allegations of abuse were often met with denial rather than accountability.

It urged the government to disclose the whereabouts of all missing persons, investigate allegations of enforced disappearances and unlawful killings, prosecute those responsible through lawful processes and restore respect for the Constitution and the rule of law.

"As we mark Saba Saba, we stand in solidarity with victims, survivors, and families still searching for their loved ones," the statement said. "The missing must be accounted for. Justice must prevail. The rule of law must be restored."