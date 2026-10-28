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Kalonzo, Gachagua, Matiang'i Omtatah & Eugine Wanted The Livestream of Results Scrapped: Gladys Sholei

John VincentExclusive

Kalonzo, Gachagua, Matiang'i Omtatah & Eugine Wanted The Livestream of Results Scrapped: Gladys Sholei

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Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

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Host: Sammy Muraya & Mung'ala Mbuvi

Producer: Cathrine Macharia

Digital: Ignatius Openje

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