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Nairobi Would Be ‘Chapati’ If an Earthquake Hit Today. Here Is Why: Prof. Alfred Omenya

Nairobi Would Be ‘Chapati’ If an Earthquake Hit Today. Here Is Why: Prof. Alfred Omenya

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Peoples Breakfast Every Monday: 7 PM - 9 PM Host: Sammy Muraya & Mung'ala Mbuvi Producer: Cathrine Macharia Digital: Ignatius Openje