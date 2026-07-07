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Missing KFS legal manager Esther Keige found dead in Juja

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Missing KFS legal manager Esther Keige found dead in Juja
Kenya Forest Service Legal Services Manager Esther Wairimu Keige
In Summary

According to police, a worker who had been cutting grass at Fusion Farm in the Kiaora area came across the body lying in shrubs at about 5pm. He informed his supervisor, who immediately reported the matter to Juja Police Station.

Police are investigating the death of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Legal Services Manager Esther Wairimu Keige after her body was found in a coffee plantation in Juja, bringing to an end weeks of uncertainty following her disappearance after leaving work in June.

The body of the 54-year-old advocate was discovered on Monday evening at Area 4 near Karimenu in Juja, Kiambu County, nearly a month after she was reported missing.

According to police, a worker who had been cutting grass at Fusion Farm in the Kiaora area came across the body lying in shrubs at about 5pm. He informed his supervisor, who immediately reported the matter to Juja Police Station.

Senior police officers visited the scene and established that the body had already started decomposing, although it was still intact.

Two of Keige's relatives later arrived at the scene and positively identified the body. Her brother also confirmed that she had been found dead.

The body was moved to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Police have begun recording statements from family members as they try to establish Keige's movements before she disappeared, her state of mind and the events that may have led to her death.

Investigators also said students from a nearby school told officers they had seen Keige alive shortly before her body was found. She was reportedly at the school asking for help to get food.

Police said investigations are continuing as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Keige had been missing since June 10 after leaving her office along Kiambu Road.

Following her disappearance, KFS issued a public appeal on Monday, June 15, asking members of the public to help trace her. The agency identified her as a Manager in the Legal Services department and appealed to anyone who had seen or interacted with her to report the information to the nearest police station or through the hotline numbers provided.

Tags

Kiambu County post-mortem police investigation Missing person Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Ju ja Advocate

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