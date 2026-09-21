Player unavailable. Watch on the source platform, or choose another video below.
There Will Not Be A Handshake Between President Ruto and Gachagua! ~ Hon. Orwoba & Hon. Eddy Oketch
Marion RonoVideo
There Will Not Be A Handshake Between President Ruto and Gachagua!
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
Follow us:
Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe
The Power File
Every Monday: 7 PM - 9 PM
Host: Brenda Isabel
Producer: Kimeli Yego
Digital: Marion Rono