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GOAT Kipchoge is enjoying soft life! May God bless you even more. 🙏🏽

John VincentExclusive

GOAT Kipchoge is enjoying soft life! May God bless you even more.

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Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

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The Power Drive

Every Monday: 3 PM - 7 PM

Host: Lady Mathai

Producer: Mesfin Bett

Digital: Marion Rono & John Vincent

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