↻ Replay Play next → Autoplay next

Stay here

Player unavailable. Watch on YouTube, or choose another video below.

GOAT Kipchoge is enjoying soft life! May God bless you even more. 🙏🏽

GOAT Kipchoge is enjoying soft life! May God bless you even more.

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Power Drive Every Monday: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Producer: Mesfin Bett Digital: Marion Rono & John Vincent