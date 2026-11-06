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Has Ronaldo's ego cost him the respect he once commanded?

Has Ronaldo's ego cost him the respect he once commanded?

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe Sports Garage Xtra Tuesday/Wednesdays: 2 PM - 3 PM Host: Sammy Muraya & Kariuki Thige Producer: Triza Wangu Digital: John Vincent