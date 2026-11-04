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Guys, not every hater is bad for business! Presley's manager turned even haters into customers!
John VincentVideo
Guys, not every hater is bad for business! Presley's manager turned even haters into customers!
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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