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Guys, not every hater is bad for business! Presley's manager turned even haters into customers!

John VincentVideo

Guys, not every hater is bad for business! Presley's manager turned even haters into customers!

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Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

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Weekdays : 3 PM - 7 PM

Host: Lady Mathai

Producer: Mesfin Bett

Digital: John Vincent

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