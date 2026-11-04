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Why judge all women because of one woman’s jet crash? One incident shouldn't define entire gender!

Why judge all women because of one woman’s jet crash? One incident shouldn't define entire gender!

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe Show: The Power Drive Weekdays : 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Producer: Mesfin Bett Digital: John Vincent