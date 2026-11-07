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Usijaribu! Prepare her for marriage proposal kwanza, otherwise utapigwa character development!

Usijaribu! Prepare her for marriage proposal kwanza, otherwise utapigwa character development!

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Power Drive Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Producer: Thiga Wangu Digital: John Vincent