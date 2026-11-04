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Imagine an app where you post your bill and a rich stranger somewhere pays it!

John VincentVideo

Imagine an app where you post your bill and a rich stranger somewhere pays it!

About this video

Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

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Show: The Power Drive

Weekdays : 3 PM - 7 PM

Host: Lady Mathai

Producer: Mesfin Bett

Digital: John Vincent

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