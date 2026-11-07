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Mwanza is serving pure elegance and beautiful moments! Charlene Ruto's wedding is turning heads!
John VincentVideo
Mwanza is serving pure elegance and beautiful moments! Charlene Ruto's wedding is turning heads!
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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The Power Drive
Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM
Host: Lady Mathai
Producer: Thiga Wangu
Digital: John Vincent