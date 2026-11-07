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Mwanza is serving pure elegance and beautiful moments! Charlene Ruto's wedding is turning heads!

Mwanza is serving pure elegance and beautiful moments! Charlene Ruto's wedding is turning heads!

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Power Drive Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Producer: Thiga Wangu Digital: John Vincent