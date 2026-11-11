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Meet Matege, the man behind an ambitious homemade aircraft from scratch!
Marion RonoVideo
Meet Matege, the man behind an ambitious homemade aircraft from scratch!
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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