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Meet Matege, the man behind an ambitious homemade aircraft from scratch!

Meet Matege, the man behind an ambitious homemade aircraft from scratch!

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Wind Down Tuesday - Friday : 7 PM - 10 PM Host: Bashir Halaiki & Adan Abdi Producer: Kimeli Yego Digital: Marion Rono