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Mariga's FKF battle, Carrick's football future, latest in athletics – all big sports talking points!

John VincentVideo

Mariga's FKF battle, Carrick's football future, latest in athletics – all big sports talking points!

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Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

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Host: Sammy Muraya

Producer: Triza Wangu

Digital: John Vincent

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