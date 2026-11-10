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When will we finally get our national football team, Harambee Stars, in order?

When will we finally get our national football team, Harambee Stars, in order?

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe Sports Garage Xtra Tuesdays/Fridays : 2 PM - 3 PM Host: Sammy Muraya Producer: Triza Wangu Digital: John Vincent