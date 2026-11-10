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When will we finally get our national football team, Harambee Stars, in order?

John VincentVideo

When will we finally get our national football team, Harambee Stars, in order?

About this video

Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

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Sports Garage Xtra

Tuesdays/Fridays : 2 PM - 3 PM

Host: Sammy Muraya

Producer: Triza Wangu

Digital: John Vincent

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