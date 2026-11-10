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When will we finally get our national football team, Harambee Stars, in order?
John VincentVideo
When will we finally get our national football team, Harambee Stars, in order?
About this video
Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM
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