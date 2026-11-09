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Ladies, always carry your own money when going clubbing to avoid such embarrassing situations.

John VincentVideo

Ladies, always carry your own money when going clubbing to avoid such embarrassing situations.

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Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM

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The Power Drive

Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM

Host: Lady Mathai

Producer: Mesfin Bett

Digital: John Vincent

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