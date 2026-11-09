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Ladies, always carry your own money when going clubbing to avoid such embarrassing situations.

Ladies, always carry your own money when going clubbing to avoid such embarrassing situations.

About this video Radio Generation broadcasts LIVE in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us: Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya X: @RadioGenKe Instagram: @radiogenke TikTok: RadioGenKe The Power Drive Weekdays: 3 PM - 7 PM Host: Lady Mathai Producer: Mesfin Bett Digital: John Vincent